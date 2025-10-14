Reddzz Rundown: Megan’s Mental Health Talk, Wale’s Album, Rod Wave’s Tour

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

This past weekend, the DMV was buzzing with purpose as Taraji P. Henson’s Foundation hosted its Arts and Wellness Summit. The event brought out stars to champion mental health, including our favorite hot girl coach, Megan Thee Stallion. She made an appearance and opened up about her own journey, sharing the emotional moment she realized she needed therapy. Megan spoke on working through grief while trying to be her best self, until one day she realized, “damn, I am really sad, and it’s really scary how sad I am.” Her transparency is a powerful reminder that it’s okay to not be okay and to seek support.

Speaking of vulnerability, D.C.’s own Wale was also in the building. He has been very open about his own battles with depression and anxiety, and he’s channeling that honesty into his new music. Wale announced that his eighth studio album is titled Everything Is A Lot—a sentiment we can all feel. The album is set to drop on November 14th, and he told Billboard his goal is to express a new level of vulnerability.

Taking time for mental health is essential, and Rod Wave is proof of that. After a 10-month hiatus to recharge, the soulful artist is officially back. He just announced his “Redemption Tour,” which is set to kick off in Los Angeles on December 7th. It’s great to see artists prioritizing their well-being.