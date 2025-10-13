Source: rarrarorro / Getty

Maryland’s Department of Human Services has acknowledged that it failed to properly document dozens of child deaths linked to suspected abuse or neglect, in violation of state policy.

A Baltimore Banner investigation found that the agency did not complete required “Form 1080” reports for about one-third of such cases in 2023 and 2024. Officials initially denied a public records request for the forms, calling it too “burdensome,” but later conceded that many records simply did not exist.

“These reports are essential for learning from tragedy and preventing future deaths,” said child welfare expert Dr. Emily Putnam-Hornstein, who called the lapses “evidence of either corruption or incompetence.”

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Agency spokesperson Ben Shnider said the missing reports stem from years of poor recordkeeping that predate Gov. Wes Moore’s administration. He added that Maryland is now developing a $210,000 database fix to ensure every suspected abuse-related death is documented.

The missing forms come amid broader issues within Maryland’s child welfare system. A teenager in foster care was recently found dead in a Baltimore hotel, and a state audit revealed that some children were placed in homes with registered sex offenders.

State Sen. Shelly Hettleman said the findings are unacceptable. “We need to investigate these deaths now,” she said. “We need to learn from them and ensure they never happen again.”

Experts say accurate reporting is crucial to identifying patterns and protecting vulnerable children. “The well-being of Maryland’s children is our highest priority,” Shnider said.

Maryland Failed to Document Dozens of Child Deaths Tied to Abuse or Neglect, Records Show was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com