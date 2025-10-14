Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders fell 25-24 to the Chicago Bears Monday night. They were undone by critical late-game turnovers that erased a comeback effort at Northwest Stadium.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 52 rushing yards, rallying Washington from a double-digit second-half deficit. But three costly turnovers occurred, including a botched handoff between Daniels and rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the final minutes. This handed the Bears the ball and set up Jake Moody’s 38-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

After the Commanders’ defense blocked a Bears attempt early in the fourth quarter, Washington maintained a slim two-point lead. However, Daniels’ interception in the red zone in the third and Croskey-Merritt’s second lost fumble in as many games proved fatal. The Commanders’ defense continued to struggle. They surrendered 108 rushing yards to D’Andre Swift and failed to contain explosive plays in the passing game.

Washington dropped to 3-3, unable to overcome self-inflicted wounds despite another resilient showing from Daniels. He again filled the void of injured top receiver Terry McLaurin. The Commanders have now lost consecutive home games. They face growing concerns over ball security and defensive consistency heading into next week’s matchup at Dallas.

Washington travels to face the Cowboys next Sunday in an NFC East clash.





Late Turnovers Doom Commanders in 25-24 Loss to Bears was originally published on woldcnews.com