OutKast Joins Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: A Legacy That Shaped Hip-Hop Forever

OutKast will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025, honoring their groundbreaking impact on hip-hop, Southern culture, and music history.

Published on October 15, 2025

Outkast Live In Concert
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

It’s official: OutKast, the legendary hip-hop duo from Atlanta, will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

Few acts have shifted the culture the way André 3000 and Big Boi have. With a sound that broke boundaries and a vision that redefined Southern hip-hop, OutKast didn’t just carve a lane — they built an interstate and invited the rest of the world to ride along.

From their 1994 debut Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik to the explosive success of Stankonia and the genre-defying Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, OutKast pushed the envelope at every turn. They blended funk, jazz, soul, electronic, rock, and lyricism into something entirely new — something distinctly Southern and unapologetically Black. Their impact wasn’t just musical. OutKast’s success helped legitimize the South as a cultural epicenter in a music industry that had long been dominated by East and West Coast narratives. When André 3000 declared at the 1995 Source Awards, “The South got something to say,” it wasn’t just a moment — it was a mission statement.

In the years since, OutKast has inspired generations of artists across genres. Their influence can be heard in everything from experimental rap and alternative R&B to pop and fashion. Their visuals were cinematic, their storytelling unmatched, and their sound always ahead of its time.
This induction isn’t just overdue, it’s a recognition of how far hip-hop has come and how deeply OutKast shaped its evolution.
While the ceremony will feature tributes and performances from other major artists, the heart of the night will belong to OutKast, two visionaries who proved that you can be different, brilliant, and Southern… and still take over the world.

Atlanta Outkast Rock and Roll Hall of Fame WKYS 93.9

