Listen Live
Entertainment

Nicki’s Album Drama, Summer’s Date, D’Angelo

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nicki’s Album Drama, Summer’s Release Date, D’Angelo’s Legacy

Nicki Minaj cancels her album, Summer Walker announces release date, and D’Angelo’s son speaks out after his passing.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The Barbz are in an uproar after Nicki Minaj fired off a series of explosive tweets, shocking fans by announcing she is no longer putting out her album. In a stunning move, she aimed her comments at Roc Nation executives, including Desiree Perez and Jay-Z, tagging them directly. Nicki claimed they were “begging the Queen for tour and album,” but after consulting with her fans, the answer was a resounding “no.” The abrupt announcement has left many in disbelief, questioning if an album was ever truly in the works or if this is just another chapter in the unpredictable world of Nicki Minaj.

While one album is off the table, another is officially on the way. Summer Walker had some fun with her fans by taking a lie detector test to answer their burning questions. During the session, she confirmed her third album, Finally Over, will be released on November 14th. She also truthfully denied that her ex, London on da Track, would be featured. The test did, however, catch her in a lie when she claimed to be single, leaving fans buzzing. Most importantly, new music from Summer is coming just in time for the holidays.

The culture continues to mourn the profound loss of neo-soul icon D’Angelo, who passed away at 51 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. As tributes pour in, his 27-year-old son, Michael Archer Jr., has spoken out for the first time. He thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. D’Angelo’s children, including his daughter Imani and son Michael, are both artists themselves, carrying on their father’s creative legacy. We send our love to his family as we all remember the incredible gift he shared with the world.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Ontario Bans American Alcohol In Response To American Tariffs

Trump Tariffs Sparked Tanking Of Adult Beverage Sales In Canada

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close