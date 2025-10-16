‘Blackness Belongs Everywhere’ — Jesse Williams Gets Real About Black Identity, Activism & His Steamy New Series ‘Hotel Costiera’ [Exclusive]

✕

MadameNoire‘s Managing Editor Danica Daniel was on the scene for the exclusive Aperitivo Hour event, hosted by the talented Jesse Williams in celebration of his buzzing Prime Video series Hotel Costiera. At the elegant Cucina Alba in New York City, Williams spoke with us to discuss his latest project, his activism legacy, and his passion for telling stories that reflect the broad spectrum of Black identity.

The actor, activist, and former educator spoke passionately about his excitement in taking on the lead role of Daniel De Luca in Hotel Costiera, a six-episode series set against the stunning backdrop of Positano, Italy. Williams plays De Luca, a half-Italian, ex-Marine with a mysterious past who now works as a problem-solver for the luxurious Hotel Villa Costiera. While tending to the often extravagant needs of the hotel’s wealthy clientele, he finds himself drawn into a deeper mystery involving Alice, the daughter of the hotel owner, who ends up in serious trouble.

Source: Virginia Bettoja/Prime / Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

It’s a role packed with intrigue, charm, and nuance, something Williams was clearly passionate about. The 44-year-old star explained that beyond the allure of the character and setting, he was particularly proud to be part of a project that challenges the narrow perceptions of where and how Black people can exist and thrive.

“We exist outside of America, and that seems like a simple statement, but we’re always told that we don’t, so that we don’t kind of belong. And a lot of folks love to go to Italy, and it’s got its own race relations there as well,” the Hollywood vet explained. “So much of my work is social justice-related, serious, and important. It has an urgency to it, but in the pursuit of balance and harmony in my life, I also wanted to do something light and fun and just relax.”

Source: Virginia Bettoja/Prime / Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Williams explained that while Hotel Costiera isn’t “the Blackest show,” he was so happy to meet and interact with Black people across the diaspora while filming and traveling through Europe.

“You meet Black Germans, Black Italians, Black Spaniards who are born and raised there. They really are there. They speak the language. That’s their culture,” he continued. “They’re combined. They’ve kind of had a fusion of their culture. And Blackness does not always have to be demonstrated. Doesn’t have to be performed. I don’t care where you’re from; you’re still Black, and nobody can take that from you. There’s more diversity within the Black community than there is outside of it. This is a slice.”

Why should people watch Hotel Costiera?

Jessie Williams pictured with MadameNoire Managing Editor Danica Daniel. Source: Courtesy of Danica Daniel

With his trademark blend of thoughtfulness and authenticity, Williams encouraged viewers to embrace the joy and escapism the show offers, something he believes is especially needed in today’s chaotic world.

“You deserve a little bit of lightness, a little bit of just beauty and joy, a little bit of action, a little bit of comedy, a little bit of family drama, escapism. Ain’t nothing wrong with escapism in a purposeful life. And it’s easy. It’s six episodes. It’s palatable.”

Jesse Williams spoke about how his unique activism background connects with acting.

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

While many know Williams from his acclaimed role on Grey’s Anatomy or his award-winning work on Broadway, his career has always been anchored in community and advocacy. A prominent voice for social justice, Williams has consistently used his platform to spotlight issues of racial inequality, police brutality, and systemic oppression, particularly those impacting the African American community. He executive-produced the 2016 documentary Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement, and made global headlines with his powerful 2016 BET Humanitarian Award acceptance speech, which served as a bold call to action. So, what’s the common thread connecting the different versions of Jesse Williams: the teacher, the actor, the activist?

“I was a public high school teacher. I was going to school before that. I worked at a law firm. I was a bartender. I was a waiter. I did a lot of different things, which is to say, real life experience and consciousness and activism and connection to what’s happening in the world, and certainly social justice—that’s been the fabric of who I am,” Williams told Daniel.

“Just because there’s a camera now, don’t mean I’m going to change…So I was who I was already before I started acting. And the choices that I make, it’s about what’s pushing us forward, stories that are interesting and showing a whole panoply of representations of what it is to exist for folks in my community,” the actor continued. “Some of it is more very clearly political. Some of it is just our presence as politics, right? Some of it is just taking up some space and being there and not having to explain myself, and some of it is very clearly talking exactly about identity. So, all of these are ways to exist, and we need diversity and representation, period. There’s not only one way to do this.”

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

When asked what advice he’d offer to young people today, Williams didn’t hesitate: “I would encourage people to read.” He specifically recommended The African Origin of Civilization by Senegalese historian Cheikh Anta Diop, encouraging readers to educate themselves and deepen their understanding of history.

“I don’t have the only way to do this. People always ask me, don’t you want more actors to be political? Or do you think people have an obligation? I don’t,” Williams added during the Apertivo Hour event.“I don’t think that just because you can dunk or act or sing, you have more responsibility to care about your people, than if you’re a plumber or a teacher or a window washer. We’re all members of this community. We should all live, and love, and especially us, we got to look out for each other.”

The post 'Blackness Belongs Everywhere' — Jesse Williams Gets Real About Black Identity, Activism & His Steamy New Series 'Hotel Costiera' [Exclusive] appeared first on MadameNoire.

