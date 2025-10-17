Black on the Block Returns to D.C.

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

This Sunday (October 19th), the DMV is getting ready for a massive celebration of Black entrepreneurship as Black on the Block returns to Nationals Park. The founders, sister power duo and Howard University alums Lanie and Char Edwards, recently joined Dominique Da Diva to talk about their journey and the cultural movement they’ve created.

Black on the Block started in Los Angeles in 2021 as a dedicated space to support Black-owned businesses. It has since grown from a monthly market into a national tour, creating vibrant community gatherings that celebrate Black joy, culture, and entrepreneurship. The founders shared that D.C. holds a special place in their hearts, with deep family roots and college ties, making it a no-brainer to bring the event to Chocolate City. The overwhelming support from their first D.C. event in 2022 confirmed they could take the movement to other cities.

This year, they’ve partnered with Live Nation Urban to expand their reach, taking the festival to seven different cities. The upcoming event at Nats Park will feature over 80 Black-owned businesses, food, and music from DJs like DJ J-Murda and K-Lure.

To support this incredible movement, you can follow them on Instagram at @BlackxtheBlock and visit their website, BlackxtheBlock.com. For the cheapest tickets and to discover featured vendors, download the Black on the Block app from the App Store or Google Play. Don’t miss this opportunity to pull up and support Black-owned businesses this Sunday.