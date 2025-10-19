Reddzz Rundown: Did Playboi Carti Assault His Limo Driver?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

Playboi Carti is making headlines for something other than his music. The rapper, currently on his Antagonist Tour, has been accused of assaulting a limo driver. According to reports, the incident occurred after Carti and his girlfriend allegedly got into a heated argument in the backseat of the limo.

The story goes that the driver, perhaps trying to be helpful, pulled the vehicle over to de-escalate the situation. This is where things reportedly went left. The girlfriend allegedly got out of the car, and that’s when the limo driver claims Carti put paws on him, hitting him with both a left and a right. The driver alleges he was left with a swollen jaw and whiplash symptoms.

For his part, Playboi Carti is reportedly claiming that the driver threatened him and his girlfriend. According to reports, Carti was officially cited for the alleged assault on October 9th. So far, the rapper has not publicly responded to the situation. It’s a classic case of he-said, he-said, but it serves as a reminder that sometimes it’s best to just wind up the partition and mind your business. We will keep you posted as this story develops.