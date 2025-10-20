Diva’s Daily Dirt: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube Legal Drama, Tory Lanez Update, Brandy’s Stage Incident, and Nicki Minaj

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

On today’s Diva’s Daily Dirt, Lady Reddzz has the latest scoop in the world of entertainment, giving listeners the “no chaser” rundown on celebrity headlines. Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube find themselves at the center of legal drama involving their supergroup Mount Westmore, which also includes Too Short and E-40. Lady Reddzz explains that a merchandise company, Westside Merchandising LLC, claims it advanced $1.375 million for a 60-date tour that only saw three shows completed. Legal docs allege fraud, as Snoop and Cube reportedly failed to post agreed promo content. The rappers maintain all business was conducted in good faith, with the case heating up as both sides prepare for court.

Switching gears, Lady Reddzz highlights the latest legal setback for Tory Lanez, whose civil case against Megan Thee Stallion isn’t going his way. Despite attempts at delay, a California judge denied Lanez’s motion for a protective order, sending the case back to a Florida district court for further proceedings.

The celebrity news doesn’t stop, as Brandy made headlines for abruptly walking off stage during the “Boys Mine” tour in Chicago due to sound issues and dehydration. She’s since apologized and bounced back, performing energetically in Indianapolis, showing fans she’s still the “Vocal Bible.”

Finally, Nicki Minaj is teasing a bold new “Billionaire Barbie” era set to launch March 7, 2026. With promises of a new album, three documentaries, and three audiobooks, Lady Reddzz reminds fans to stay tuned but to take Nicki’s teasers with caution. For more celeb updates, follow @LadyRedzz and @DominiquetheDivaShow on Instagram.