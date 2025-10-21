SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Bernards Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

$599 for a pair of gaming headphones is an astronomical ask, especially in Donald Trump’s economy. But if you got the coins, are serious about your video games, and how you immerse yourself in the world during your gaming sessions, then you definitely need the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite headset.

I’m not a serious audiophile, but I do appreciate a good gaming headset, and no one right now is making better headsets than SteelSeries. I’ve been a fan of the brand since I got my hands on the Arctis Nova Pro; it’s been my go-to head ever since, but that all changed once I got my hands on the Arctis Nova Elite.

With the arrival of the $599 Nova Elite headset, SteelSeries introduces a new category of luxury gaming headsets that could change the game. SteelSeries is hoping that the allure of the headset’s premium design, introduction of hi-res wireless audio, carbon fiber speaker drivers, a metal frame, and the ability to stream audio simultaneously from your PC, Xbox, PS5, and smartphone will convince you to swipe your card for the gaming headset that costs as much as a gaming console.

Based on my time with the headset, I believe they have accomplished that goal.

Premium Comfort & Design

While the Arctis Nova Pro ($290.99) and Arctis Nova Elite headsets share some similarities, the latter definitely sets itself apart from its predecessor in a number of ways.

The Nova Elite ditches the plastic, now featuring a metal frame and control wheel, and a fantastic sage-and-gold finish that helps the headset pull off a $599 look.

The memory foam cups on the Nova Pro were already comfy. Still, somehow SteelSeries made them even more comfortable on the Nova Elite, allowing me to remain cool and comfortable during extended gaming sessions.

I have pretty large ears, and wearing headsets can become cumbersome after a while, so that’s why I’m a buds person. But the Arctis Nova Pro fit perfectly over my ears, and I never felt the need to take them off to give my head and ears a break.

The fit on the Nova Elite is also improved thanks to SteelSeries’s use of aluminum and stainless steel, which give the headset a sturdier feel.

First Gaming Headset To Offer Hi-Res Wireless Audio

What really puts the Arctis Nova Elite headset in a class all by itself is that it’s the first gaming headset to offer hi-res wireless audio, allowing the wearer to stream 96kHz/24-bit audio over 2.4GHz via the GameHub DAC or the headset’s impressive Bluetooth with LC3+.

Ahead of my review, SteelSeries told me that Hi-Res audio is something I can only experience on the latest Google smartphone, the Pixel 10, or on PC, with consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X capped at 48k/16bit.

Still, the sound quality while playing games with rich audio, like Alien: Rogue Incursion, Silent Hill, or Call of Duty, was vastly improved while wearing the Nova Elite headset.

Through the Arctis smartphone companion app or Sonar on the PC, you can quickly change the sound profiles with any of the preloaded EQ Presets. For example, there is a preset designed explicitly for Armored Core IV: Fires of Rubicon, and one already loaded for Battlefield 6.

I did most of my tweaking through the Arctis app because dealing with Windows and Sonar wasn’t seamless for me, but I’ll stop short of saying it was a headache.

Omniplay Is Something I Didn’t Know I Needed

Another game-changing feature that the Nova Elite boasts that I didn’t know I needed until I experienced it is Ominplay.

What is Omniplay, you ask? Well, it allows the wearer to connect to four audio sources simultaneously. So I can be connected to my smartphone via Bluetooth, while still being connected to my PS5 and Xbox Series X via USB-C at the same time.

Unlike the previous GameHub DAC model, the one that comes with the Nova Elite features three line-in inputs instead of just two.

Omniplay lets you mix audio from four sources, so you can be in a Discord chat on your phone or PC and mix in audio from whatever console you’re playing on.

Final Verdict

I’m not going to hop on here and tell you to run out and buy a pair of $599 headphones, but I will say these bad boys are worth every single penny if you do intend to swipe the card on them.

SteelSeries has cemented its position in the luxury gaming headset space, and we won’t be surprised if other companies follow suit.

The Arctis Nova Elite checks all the boxes and then some, offering a sturdy headset built from premium materials that provide comfort, superior ANC (active noise cancellation), fully customizable and superb sound, hi-res wireless audio, and the ability to sync with up to 4 devices at once.

They can also serve as your everyday headset because they make the transition from your gaming station to the streets easy, thanks to they unique design.

SteelSeries has delivered, dare I say, the best gaming headset on the market right now. Whether you can afford a pair is another question.

If you can’t you can always scoop up a pair of Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 which are only $199 or the very much still relevant Arctis Nova Pro which are currently on sale.

