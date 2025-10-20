Who Is Mellow Rackz? NBA YoungBoy’s New Artist Behind “What You Is”

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Who Is Mellow Rackz? Meet NBA YoungBoy’s New Artist Behind “What You Is”

There’s a new name buzzing through hip-hop right now — Mellow Rackz — and she’s quickly proving she’s not just another face in the crowd.

With her newest single “What You Is,” backed by NBA YoungBoy, the Florida native is stepping into the spotlight in a major way.





Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, Mellow Rackz grew up surrounded by the sounds and struggles that shaped her raw, melodic style.

She started making music as a form of therapy and never looked back.

Before linking up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, she was already gaining traction online with freestyle clips, catchy singles, and her confident persona.

That combination of authenticity and swagger quickly made her a standout artist to watch.



Her new joint with NBA YoungBoy, “What You Is,” feels like the perfect storm — YoungBoy’s gritty intensity meets Mellow’s melodic presence.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable, and fans are calling it one of the most refreshing pair-ups of the year.



For Mellow, it’s more than just a collaboration — it’s a statement.

She’s showing that she can hold her own alongside one of the biggest names in hip-hop.

