HU, You Know! The 30 Best Songs for Howard Homecoming Weekend
Howard Homecoming season is officially here, and you already know what time it is. At Howard University, better known as The Mecca, Homecoming is more than a weekend—it’s a celebration. It’s where history, excellence, and style collide.
We’ve curated the ultimate 30-song Howard Homecoming Playlist. This mix of high-energy anthems, nostalgic hits, and undeniable Black culture. This isn’t just a playlist. It’s a pre-game ritual and mood-setter.
Your Soundtrack for Howard Homecoming Weekend
- Swag Surfin’ – F.L.Y.
- Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Version) – Beyoncé
- Candy – Cameo
- Dreams and Nightmares (Intro) – Meek Mill
- Back That Azz Up – Juvenile ft. Lil Wayne & Mannie Fresh
- Act Up – City Girls
- Wipe Me Down – Boosie
- Knuck If You Buck – Crime Mob
- Choppa Style – Choppa
- No Flockin – Kodak Black
- Faneto – Chief Keef
- Went Legit – G Herbo
- Squabble Up – Kendrick Lamar
- NOKIA – Drake
- Sticky – Tyler, The Creator
- Whatchu Know About Me – GloRilla & Sexyy Red
- Shot Callin – NBA YoungBoy
- Whim Whamiee – PLUTO ft. YK Niece
- WGFT – Gunna ft. Burna Boy
- Mo Chicken – BossMan Dlow ft. French Montana
- Outside – Cardi B
- Take Me Thru Dere – Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
- Itty Bitty Piggy – Nicki Minaj
- It Depends – Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller
- On Deck – Gucci Mane
- SkeeYee – Sexyy Red
- Wanna Be – GloRilla ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- March Madness – Future
- Lil Ru – Nasty Song
- Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla ft. Cardi B
