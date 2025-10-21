HU, You Know! The 30 Best Songs for Howard Homecoming Weekend

Source: IG: @theereal.dill_ / IG: @theereal.dill_

Howard Homecoming season is officially here, and you already know what time it is. At Howard University, better known as The Mecca, Homecoming is more than a weekend—it’s a celebration. It’s where history, excellence, and style collide.

We’ve curated the ultimate 30-song Howard Homecoming Playlist. This mix of high-energy anthems, nostalgic hits, and undeniable Black culture. This isn’t just a playlist. It’s a pre-game ritual and mood-setter.



Your Soundtrack for Howard Homecoming Weekend



Swag Surfin’ – F.L.Y.

Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Version) – Beyoncé

Candy – Cameo

Dreams and Nightmares (Intro) – Meek Mill

Back That Azz Up – Juvenile ft. Lil Wayne & Mannie Fresh

Act Up – City Girls

Wipe Me Down – Boosie

Knuck If You Buck – Crime Mob

Choppa Style – Choppa

No Flockin – Kodak Black

Faneto – Chief Keef

Went Legit – G Herbo

Squabble Up – Kendrick Lamar

NOKIA – Drake

Sticky – Tyler, The Creator

Whatchu Know About Me – GloRilla & Sexyy Red

Shot Callin – NBA YoungBoy

Whim Whamiee – PLUTO ft. YK Niece

WGFT – Gunna ft. Burna Boy

Mo Chicken – BossMan Dlow ft. French Montana

Outside – Cardi B

Take Me Thru Dere – Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

Itty Bitty Piggy – Nicki Minaj

It Depends – Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller

On Deck – Gucci Mane

SkeeYee – Sexyy Red

Wanna Be – GloRilla ft. Megan Thee Stallion

March Madness – Future

Lil Ru – Nasty Song

Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla ft. Cardi B