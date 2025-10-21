Listen Live
Music

HU, You Know! The 30 Best Songs for Howard Homecoming Weekend

We’ve curated 30 songs that capture the full energy of Howard Homecoming—from southern classics to anthems that everyone loves.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Howard University Homecoming 2024
Source: IG: @theereal.dill_ / IG: @theereal.dill_

Howard Homecoming season is officially here, and you already know what time it is. At Howard University, better known as The Mecca, Homecoming is more than a weekend—it’s a celebration. It’s where history, excellence, and style collide.

We’ve curated the ultimate 30-song Howard Homecoming Playlist. This mix of high-energy anthems, nostalgic hits, and undeniable Black culture. This isn’t just a playlist. It’s a pre-game ritual and mood-setter.

Your Soundtrack for Howard Homecoming Weekend

  1. Swag Surfin’ – F.L.Y.
  2. Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Version) – Beyoncé
  3. Candy – Cameo
  4. Dreams and Nightmares (Intro) – Meek Mill
  5. Back That Azz Up – Juvenile ft. Lil Wayne & Mannie Fresh
  6. Act Up – City Girls
  7. Wipe Me Down – Boosie
  8. Knuck If You Buck – Crime Mob
  9. Choppa Style – Choppa
  10. No Flockin – Kodak Black
  11. Faneto – Chief Keef
  12. Went Legit – G Herbo
  13. Squabble Up – Kendrick Lamar
  14. NOKIA – Drake
  15. Sticky – Tyler, The Creator
  16. Whatchu Know About Me – GloRilla & Sexyy Red
  17. Shot Callin – NBA YoungBoy
  18. Whim Whamiee – PLUTO ft. YK Niece
  19. WGFT – Gunna ft. Burna Boy
  20. Mo Chicken – BossMan Dlow ft. French Montana
  21. Outside – Cardi B
  22. Take Me Thru Dere – Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
  23. Itty Bitty Piggy – Nicki Minaj
  24. It Depends – Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller
  25. On Deck – Gucci Mane
  26. SkeeYee – Sexyy Red
  27. Wanna Be – GloRilla ft. Megan Thee Stallion
  28. March Madness – Future
  29. Lil Ru – Nasty Song
  30. Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla ft. Cardi B
SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite Review: Worth Every Penny!

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Keeps Spirit High In New Jail Voice Message

Hip-Hop Wired
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator On Cancel Train After Old Social Media Posts Surfaced

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close