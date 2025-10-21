Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy’s Appeal, Nicki’s Feud, Katt’s Tour

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Diddy is not going down without a fight. The music mogul and his legal team have officially filed a notice of appeal in his federal criminal case. After being sentenced to 50 months behind bars and a $500,000 fine earlier this month, the case will now head to the U.S. Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling that President Trump might consider freeing Diddy, but the White House has shut down those reports, so we’ll have to see how this appeal plays out.

In other news, Nicki Minaj is back on Twitter with her fingers blazing, and this time her target is Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir. After deactivating her Instagram, Nicki fired off tweets claiming Keyshia has been “trying to be me for years” and is just there to “keep Gucci sedated.” The drama seems connected to a recent interview where Gucci and Keyshia discussed his past mental health struggles, and Gucci apologized to several people he had wronged, including Nicki. Keyshia has since responded with a cryptic video, leaving fans to wonder what’s really going on.

For some much-needed comedic relief, Katt Williams has announced he’s hitting the road for his Golden Age Tour. The legendary comedian is set to bring the laughs to the Capital One Arena on February 15th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, so get ready to secure your spot for a night of guaranteed entertainment.