Critics Slam Bishop Marvin Winans For Scolding Woman Over $1.2K Donation—But What Was The Money Actually For?

Perfecting Church Senior Pastor Bishop Marvin Winans is under fire after appearing to publicly shame a congregant over a donation amount during the church’s “Day of Giving” event on Oct. 19.

In a viral clip shared Monday by Daily Loud, Bishop Winans can be seen correcting a church member who contributed $1,235, short of his requested “$1,000 plus $1,000” offering. During the service, donor after donor approached the stage with contributions of $2,000 or more, each reading from a prepared script to express their commitment to “standing in unity” with the church’s vision. But when one woman stepped forward with $1,235, the atmosphere shifted.

“I’m giving in faith and standing in unity with the vision of Perfecting Church, sowing this seed of $1,000 plus $235 and receiving the blessings to come to all that participate,” the member said, smiling from ear to ear.

Bishop Winans quickly corrected her, “That’s only $1,200.”

When she acknowledged the amount, he pressed the point further. “You’re not listening to what I’m saying. If you have $1,000 plus $1,000…”

The woman assured him she would work on the remaining $800, but the bishop appeared to scold her.

“Well, that ain’t what I asked you to do,” he replied.

Here’s What Happened, According To The Full Stream

A review of the full livestream shows that Bishop Winans appeared frustrated that some congregants hadn’t followed his instructions precisely. He had made it clear that he wanted to acknowledge those giving $2,000 or more before recognizing members who donated less.

“If you are here and you’re giving a thousand plus one at least, you join me now in the center aisle,” Bishop Winans said around the 56:42 minute mark, just before the exchange at the 1:00 hour mark. “I’m coming back to those who are just giving a thousand. But if you’re coming with a seed of 1,000 plus one, wherever you are, I need you to join me in this center aisle.”

What Were The Donations For?

The donations collected at Sunday’s “Day of Giving” event were to help the “success” and “longevity” of Perfection Church, Bishop Winans explained during Sunday’s service.

“A lot of churches get in trouble because they wait on the government to give them programs to offset their budgets. And then when those candidates are out of office, they don’t have anything,” he said at the 38:55 minute mark. “This is the reason the teaching of tithes and offerings is crucial to not only the success of the church, but the longevity of the church.”

He added, “I want a generation that recognizes I got to give because that’s how God gives back to me. Are you listening to me?”

A Delayed Megachurch Project And Online Reactions

Despite this, clips of his exchange with the church member spread rapidly, sparking heated debates online about megachurch fundraising and greed. One user on Threads, by the name of @LilJessye, claimed that the donations were intended to support the church’s long-awaited edifice, or megachurch, located on Woodward Avenue and Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

“Today at Perfecting Church of Detroit, Bishop Marvin Winans scolded a member for giving $1200 instead of $2000. This was a fundraising service for a new building on 7 Mile and Woodward that has been under construction since 2002. There are layoffs and business closing happening weekly, but this is the attitude of so many pastors,” he wrote.

According to the Michigan Chronicle, Perfecting Church, under Bishop Marvin Winans’ leadership, has long been raising funds for its ambitious—but delayed—megachurch at 19150 Woodward Avenue near 7 Mile in Detroit. Approved in 2004, the original plan included a 158,550-square-foot sanctuary with over 4,200 seats, a chapel, and a fellowship hall.

Construction began but was derailed by the 2008 recession, the Detroit Free Press noted, leaving the structure unfinished. In 2023, the City of Detroit sued, declaring the abandoned site a public nuisance. A settlement was reached later that year, setting new deadlines. A revised design—164,800 square feet with 3,365 seats and 659 parking spaces—is now expected to reach substantial completion by spring 2025, according to Atlanta Blackstar.

Other users weren’t happy with the bishop’s demeanor during his exchange with the church member.

One commenter on Threads wrote, “I would’ve taken my money back so fast and would never set foot in that building again.”

A third user on X chimed in, “This is exactly why I stop going to church. This ain’t nothing but religious pimping.”

Bishop Winans has yet to comment on the viral clip.

