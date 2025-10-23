The ‘All’s Fair’ Cast Keeps Serving – Teyana Taylor and Niecy Nash Are The Moment

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

The All’s Fair cast is deep in their fashion era – and the girls are eating it up and trying to keep up. As the film premieres around the globe, Teyana Taylor and Niecy Nash are proving they’re not just leading ladies on screen – they’re leading the red carpet, too.

Each premiere brings a new fashion moment that blends boldness, glamour, and personality in the way only these two can deliver. These Black women powerhouses are taking every opportunity to show the world their style.

Keep scrolling for a rundown of recent looks.

All’s Fair Premiere: Teyana Taylor Shimmers In Gold & Silver, Then Turns Up The Heat In Leather

Teyana Taylor has been a showstopper on every carpet. At the Paris premiere, she stunned in a molten gold and silver halter gown that hugged her frame and glistened with every movement. The Schiaparelli gown’s metallic finish and high slit brought goddess-level energy and glamour.

Then, in true Teyana fashion, she flipped the script. Her London look was a black croc-embossed leather dress that perfectly balanced edge and luxury. With its corseted bodice, exaggerated collar, and buckle details, the outfit sculpted her body like art. It was bold, structured, and unapologetically fierce. Yes, Ms. Teyana!

Not only do these looks show off her fearless style versatility, but Teyana’s physique deserves its own spotlight. She looks so good.

Her toned curves, flat abs, and athletic silhouette are hard to deny. The Harlem star inspires us to play with fashion and hit the gym at the same time.

All’s Fair Premiere: Niecy Nash Delivers Leather Glamour & Regal Volume

Niecy Nash kept the heat coming. She’s recently rocked two unforgettable looks that we love.

Her first moment was pure drama – a black leather Norma Kamali gown that hugged her curves and flared into a mermaid silhouette. The matching gloves and wide-brim hat gave the look a cinematic edge, turning the carpet into her runway. Niecy wore the look in Paris.

Her second London look took a softer, yet equally stunning turn. Niecy wore a striking burgundy-and-red gown with structured shoulders, a cinched waist, and a voluminous balloon skirt gathered at the front. The contrasting layers of wine and red created a regal, high-fashion moment. Styled by Wayman and Micah, the look is everything.

From metallics to leather, drama to elegance – the All’s Fair cast is delivering looks that slay and style that lasts. No wonder we’re absolutely obsessed.

