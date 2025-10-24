Source: David Berding / Getty Longest-Tenured Players In The NBA | 2025-26 Season As the 2025-26 NBA season tips off, a select group of veterans continues to defy time, standing as monuments to durability and excellence in a league defined by constant change. To remain at the highest level of professional basketball for so long is not merely a matter of talent; it is a testament to extraordinary grit and an unwavering commitment to the craft. The journey of these long-tenured players is paved with relentless hard work. It requires an unyielding determination to adapt their games, evolve with the sport, and push their bodies past conventional limits year after year. The physical toll of an 82-game season, compounded over more than a decade, is immense. Yet, these athletes showcase a unique combination of skill, basketball intelligence, and a disciplined lifestyle that allows them to continue competing against players who were in elementary school when their careers began. This longevity earns them a profound level of respect from teammates, opponents, coaches, and fans alike. They are living archives of the game’s history, having shared the court with multiple generations of superstars. Their presence in a locker room provides invaluable leadership, offering a steadying influence and a benchmark for professionalism that aspiring players can only hope to emulate. They are not just players; they are institutions whose careers are a masterclass in resilience and greatness. Take a look below at the Longest-Tenured Players In The NBA | 2025-26 Season. RELATED | Top 20 One-And Done College Basketball Seasons RELATED | 25 Greatest Players to Play for USA Men’s Basketball

LeBron James – 23 Years LeBron is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players ever. He was drafted No. 1 overall in 2003. He has won 4 NBA championships, 4 NBA regular-season MVPs, and 4 Finals MVPs, and became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in 2023. There is much that LeBron hasn’t done or accomplished in his career. Teams played for: Cleveland Cavaliers (2003–2010)

Miami Heat (2010–2014)

Returned to Cleveland Cavaliers (2014–2018)

Chris Paul – 21 Years Chris Paul, nicknamed “CP3”, is considered among the best pure point guards in NBA history. Paul has been selected to 12 NBA All-Star teams, 11 All-NBA teams, and nine NBA All-Defensive teams. In 2021, he was selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Paul served as the president of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013 to 2021. One thing he is missing is a championship. Teams played for: New Orleans Hornets (2005–2011)

Los Angeles Clippers (2011–2017)

Houston Rockets (2017–2019)

Oklahoma City Thunder (2019–2020)

Phoenix Suns (2020–2023)

Golden State Warriors (2023-2024)

San Antonio Spurs (2024-2025)

Kyle Lowry – 20 Years Lowry is a veteran point guard known for leadership and toughness. He is a six-time All-Star, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2016 and won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Teams played for: Memphis Grizzlies (2006-2008)

Houston Rockets (2008-2012)

Toronto Raptors (2013-2021)

Miami Heat (2021-2023)

Mike Conley – 19 Years Mike Conley Jr. is one of the most respected veteran point guards in NBA history. Drafted 4th overall in 2007 by the Memphis Grizzlies, Conley became known for his calm leadership, elite basketball IQ, and defensive toughness. Teams played for: Memphis Grizzlies (2007-2019)

Utah Jazz (2019-2022)

Al Horford – 19 Years Horford is a reliable big man with all-around skills. He is a five-time NBA All-Star and an NBA champion. He is known for his consistency and defensive versatility. Teams played for: Atlanta Hawks (2007-2016)

Boston Celtics (2016-2019)

Philadelphia 76ers (2019-2020)

Oklahoma City Thunder (2020-2021)

Boston Celtics (2021-2025)

Kevin Durant – 18 Years Durant has quite the resume. He has won two NBA championships, four Olympic gold medals, an NBA Most Valuable Player Award, two NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Awards, two NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Awards, four NBA scoring titles, and the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He has been named to 11 All-NBA teams (including six First Teams) and selected 15 times as an NBA All-Star. In 2021, Durant was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He ranks eighth among NBA career scoring leaders. Teams played for: Seattle SuperSonics / Oklahoma City Thunder (2007-2016)

Golden State Warriors (2016-2019)

Brooklyn Nets (2020-2022)

Phoenix Suns (2022-2025)

Russell Westbrook – 18 Years Westbrook has a lot to be proud of in his NBA career. Known for his quickness, explosiveness and intensity, Some accomplishments are being a nine-time All-Star and the 2017 NBA MVP, Westbrook holds the NBA record for most career triple-doubles and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. He also won a gold medal with the U.S. national team at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Teams played for: Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-2019)

Houston Rockets (2019-2020)

Washington Wizards (2020-2021)

Los Angeles Lakers (2021-2022)

Los Angeles Clippers (2022-2024)

Denver Nuggets (2024-2025)

Kevin Love – 18 Years Following Kevin Love’s standout collegiate performance he has made his name known in the NBA. He is a five-time All-Star and a two-time member of the All-NBA Second Team, winning an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He was also a member of the gold medal-winning United States national team at the 2010 FIBA World Championship and the 2012 Summer Olympics. In 2011, Love won the NBA Most Improved Player Award and led the league in rebounding. Teams played for: Minnesota Timberwolves (2008-2014)

Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-2022)

Miami Heat (2022-2025)

Nicolas Batum – 18 Years Batum is a veteran wing known for his 3-and-D skills and versatility on both ends. He is also a member of the French national team and earned a silver medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Teams played for: Portland Trail Blazers (2008-2015)

Charlotte Hornets (2015-2020)

Los Angeles Clippers (2020-2023)

Philadelphia 76ers (2023-2024)

Brook Lopez – 18 Years Lopez has been a reliable center for many years, evolving his game to include 3-point shooting and rim protection. he was named an NBA All-Star as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, and was voted twice to the NBA All-Defensive Team while with the Milwaukee Bucks. He won an NBA championship with Milwaukee in 2021. Teams played for: New Jersey Nets / Brooklyn Nets (2008–2017)

Los Angeles Lakers (2017–2018)

Milwaukee Bucks (2018–2025)

Jeff Green – 18 Years Green has had a long NBA career as a forward who can score, rebound and provide veteran presence. As of 2025-26, he has played for 11 NBA teams in 18 seasons. Teams played for: Seattle Supersonics (2007-2008)

Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-2010)

Boston Celtics (2010-2014)

Memphis Grizzlies (2014-2015)

Los Angeles Clippers (2015-2016)

Orlando Magic (2016-2017)

Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-2018)

Washington Wizards (2018-2019)

Utah jazz (2019)

Houston Rockets (2019-2020)

Brooklyn Nets (2020-2021)

Denver Nuggets (2021-2023)

Eric Gordon – 18 Years Gordon is a 3-point specialist and veteran guard. Teams played for: Los Angeles Clippers (2008-2011)

New Orleans Pelicans (2011-2016)

Houston Rockets (2016-2022)

Los Angeles Clippers (2023)

Phoenix Suns (2023-2024)

DeMar DeRozan – 17 Years DeRozan is a six-time All-Star, known for his scoring ability and mid-range game. He became a franchise player and top scorer for his teams. DeRozan is a six-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-NBA Team member. DeRozan is currently sixth among all active NBA players on the all-time scoring list. Teams played for: Toronto Raptors (2009–2018)

San Antonio Spurs (2018–2021)

Chicago Bulls (2021–2024)

James Harden – 17 Years Harden is one of the most prolific scoring/playmaking guards of his era. In 2021, Harden was honored as one of the league’s top 75 players by being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Harden is also a two-time member of the United States national team, winning gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2014 FIBA World Cup. Teams played for: Oklahoma City Thunder (2009-2012)

Houston Rockets (2012-2020)

Brooklyn Nets (2020-2021)

Philadelphia 76ers (2021-2023)

Jrue Holiday – 17 Years Holiday is known for his defense, steady offense and veteran leadership. he has won two NBA championships, a two-time NBA All-Star and six-time NBA All-Defensive Team member. He also won a gold medal with the 2020 and 2024 U.S. Olympic teams. Teams played for: Philadelphia 76ers (2009–2013)

New Orleans Pelicans (2013–2020)

Milwaukee Bucks (2020–2023)

Boston Celtics (2023–2025)

