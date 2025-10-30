Reddzz Rundown: Drake’s Appeal, Durk’s Jury Fight, Diddy’s Expedited Appeal

Listen Live
Drake’s Appeal, Durk’s Jury Fight, Diddy’s Case

Drake's Appeal, Durk's Jury Fight, Diddy's Expedited Appeal

Drake appeals defamation case, Lil Durk opposes anonymous jurors, and Diddy’s legal team requests expedited appeal schedule.

Published on October 30, 2025

The legal battles for some of hip-hop’s biggest names are heating up. Drake isn’t letting go of his fight against Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” allegations. The Toronto rapper has filed an appeal to reopen his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group. This comes after a judge previously dismissed the case, ruling that the “certified pedophile” line was non-actionable. It seems Drake is determined to clear his name and is dusting himself off to try again in court.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk is facing his own legal challenge in his murder-for-hire case. Federal prosecutors have requested to keep the jurors’ names anonymous, arguing that they might face threats due to Durk’s fame and the serious nature of the charges. However, Durk’s legal team is fighting back against this request. They argue that an anonymous jury would undermine the transparency and fairness of the legal proceedings.

Finally, Diddy’s legal team is pushing for a faster resolution to his case. They have officially requested an expedited appeal schedule. The goal is to have both sides appear before a judge as early as April. Following his 50-month sentence, this move shows Diddy is eager to move forward with his appeal process. We will have to see how all these legal dramas unfold.

