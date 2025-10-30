Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy’s Appeal, Offset’s IRS Debt, Rap’s Billboard Absence

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Diddy is pushing to speed up his legal fight. According to recent reports, his legal team has asked a federal appeals court to expedite his appeal. They are concerned that he could serve his entire 50-month sentence before the case is even heard, making the appeal pointless. Diddy has already served about 14 months, with a projected release date of May 8, 2028. His lawyers are challenging the use of the Mann Act in his conviction, arguing it was unfairly applied since there was no financial gain involved.

Meanwhile, Offset is facing some serious financial trouble. The Migos rapper is reportedly dealing with more than $2.3 million in unpaid taxes owed to the IRS. On top of that, he is fighting a $232,000 court judgment from an alleged assault at a Florida strip club in 2021. With his ongoing divorce from Cardi B, these financial issues are piling up, leaving many to wonder how it will all play out.

In music news, the charts are looking a little different these days. For the first time since 1990, there are no rap songs in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-year streak ended after Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s hit “Luther” dropped off the chart. Currently, the highest-charting rap songs are from NBA YoungBoy, Cardi B, and Bigxthaplug, all sitting outside the Top 40. This historic shift has many questioning the current state of rap and whether the genre needs a creative refresh to reclaim its spot at the top.