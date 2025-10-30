Reddzz Rundown: Offset’s IRS Debt, Diddy’s Jail Incident

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

Offset is facing major financial heat. According to reports, the rapper owes the IRS and the Georgia Department of Revenue a staggering $2.3 million in unpaid taxes. Liens have been filed against him over the past few years, with a recent six-figure filing pushing his total debt into the millions. This news comes amid his ongoing divorce from Cardi B, adding another layer of drama to his personal life. One thing is certain: when the IRS comes to collect, they don’t play. We’ll see how Offset manages this serious financial situation.

In other news, new details have surfaced about the alleged incident involving Diddy in his Brooklyn jail cell. While initial reports claimed Diddy woke up with an inmate holding a knife to his neck, a former inmate is telling a different story. Raymond Castillo, who was at the Metropolitan Detention Center at the time, claims the incident wasn’t a planned attack but a dispute that started over a chair and a TV. According to Castillo, he was the one who intervened in the argument. This new account adds a strange twist to the story, turning a rumored attack into what sounds like a simple jailhouse disagreement.