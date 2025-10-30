Listen Live
Entertainment

Reddzz Rundown: Offset’s IRS Debt, Diddy’s Jail Incident

Offset owes $2.3M in taxes, and new details emerge about Diddy’s alleged knife attack incident in Brooklyn jail.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Offset is facing major financial heat. According to reports, the rapper owes the IRS and the Georgia Department of Revenue a staggering $2.3 million in unpaid taxes. Liens have been filed against him over the past few years, with a recent six-figure filing pushing his total debt into the millions. This news comes amid his ongoing divorce from Cardi B, adding another layer of drama to his personal life. One thing is certain: when the IRS comes to collect, they don’t play. We’ll see how Offset manages this serious financial situation.

In other news, new details have surfaced about the alleged incident involving Diddy in his Brooklyn jail cell. While initial reports claimed Diddy woke up with an inmate holding a knife to his neck, a former inmate is telling a different story. Raymond Castillo, who was at the Metropolitan Detention Center at the time, claims the incident wasn’t a planned attack but a dispute that started over a chair and a TV. According to Castillo, he was the one who intervened in the argument. This new account adds a strange twist to the story, turning a rumored attack into what sounds like a simple jailhouse disagreement.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber - Atlanta, GA

Wu-Tang Clan: A Country For Old Men

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

GloRilla Raises Eyebrows After Liking Shady Post About Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Wired

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close