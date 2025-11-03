Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Still not beating the “Blackfishing” allegations! As celebs go all out for Halloween, Bhad Bhabie’s questionably colored cosplay seemingly continues 365 with photos fans say look more like Mariah The Scientist or Saweetie than her actual costume. The baddie formerly known as Blac Chyna defended her blatantly brown bestie’s “glowing skin.” Who are you going to believe, Angela White or your lying eyes?

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Bhad Bhabie was unrecognizable Halloween weekend and it’s not because she popped out as Poison Ivy. Fans should’ve been seeing green as the rapper brought the Batman villain/vixen to life. Instead, countless comments could only clock browns, beautiful browns. The tan was even more vivid against the nearly white pale green body paint. The pics look amazing, but they just don’t look like the 23-year-old. As some replies asked under The Neighborhood Talk’s post, “Harpo, dis woman?”

Even some of Bhabie’s supporters admitted the “lightskin” lookalike routine went too far as they mentioned confusing her for Renni Rucci, Tyla, and Jordyn Woods. Now, that roster of baddies is compliment, but the Spooky Szn snaps don’t look much like the selfie TNT included. A few fans even noted differences between the behind-the-scenes clips Bhabie posted on TikTok and the heavily retouched photos.

We should have moved on from the shameful practice of Blackface, but many reactions say that’s exactly what the finished product is giving:

“It’s kinda admirable yet scary at the lengths they go to portray as black people……..”

“Does she know she’s white? This is crazy”

“I hate black Halloween. Because what do you mean you’re going as Bhad Bhabie dressed as a Black woman dressed as poison ivy?”

“The Kardashians walked so she could run in blackface”

Check out more reactions to Bhad Bhabie’s alleged “blackfishing” and Blac Chyna’s entering the chat after the flip!

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl was originally published on bossip.com