Food & Drink

National Sandwich Day Deals You Can’t Miss Around DC

Celebrate National Sandwich Day without breaking the bank! From classic subs to loaded wraps, these spots are serving up deals that’ll fill your belly—and save you some dough.

Published on November 3, 2025

Hoagies and Hops Sandwiches
You really can’t go wrong with a sandwich. Whether it’s stacked high with turkey and fixings, loaded with veggies and cheese, or toasted to perfection. There’s something undeniably satisfying about biting into one. And lucky for us sandwich connoisseurs, National Sandwich Day is here and we’ve got your list of national spots around the DMV that are serving up deals to make your favorite handheld even tastier.

Firehouse Subs

Craving something hearty? Firehouse Subs is serving up a hot deal! On November 3, customers can get a free medium Core 4 sub, including the Hook & Ladder, Firehouse Meatball, Turkey & Provolone, or Italian, with a purchase of $15 or more through the Firehouse Subs app or website. The offer is available for both pickup and delivery, making it a delicious way to celebrate the day.

Panera Bread

Nothing beats a warm Panera sandwich on a chilly fall day. On November 3, customers can buy one sandwich and get $5 off another at participating locations. It’s the perfect excuse to warm up with your favorite sandwich or share one with a friend.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Sub lovers, rejoice! Jersey Mike’s Subs is celebrating the big day by customers being able to get free delivery on Nov. 3 while ordering online and in the chain’s app.

Popeyes

We all remember the chaos over the Popeyes chicken sandwich and honestly, it was worth it. Now, Popeyes is bringing the flavor back for National Sandwich Day. Through November 9, rewards members can get a free Classic, Spicy, or Smokin’ Rojo Chicken Sandwich with any $10 purchase on the app or website. The offer’s valid for delivery at participating locations.

Potbelly

Potbelly is doubling the fun this National Sandwich Day. Buy a Big or Original sandwich (or wrap) and get a free Original sandwich or wrap on the house. Just use code BOGO in the app or on the website to claim your tasty bonus.

