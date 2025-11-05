Diva’s Daily Dirt: Summer Walker’s Album, Cardi’s Baby News, Jeezy’s Record

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Get ready, because Summer Walker is gearing up to drop her much-anticipated album, “Finally Over It,” on November 14th. In true Summer fashion, she’s turning her past heartbreaks into a unique fan experience. The singer has teamed up with The Escape Room in Atlanta, creating an interactive event for her supporters ahead of the album’s release. It’s a creative way to build excitement, and we can’t wait to press play on the new music.

In other news, Cardi B and her man, Stefon Diggs, have confirmed they are expecting a baby boy! After being spotted at a game over the weekend, the happy couple shared their exciting news. This will be Cardi’s second son and the first for the NFL star. Despite any noise from her ex, Cardi looks happier than ever, and we love to see her winning. Congratulations to them both!

And a huge moment for the culture: Jeezy has officially made his way into the Guinness Book of World Records. The Snowman, who was once banned in schools, has broken the world record for being the first rapper to perform with a 101-member hip-hop orchestra. The historic performance took place in Las Vegas during his current tour, marking a major milestone for both Jeezy and the entire hip-hop community.