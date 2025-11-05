FAA Warns of Airspace Closures Amid Shutdown

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

The ongoing federal government shutdown is now threatening to ground flights across the country. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a serious warning that parts of the nation’s airspace could be shut down for safety reasons as soon as next week. This could lead to mass flight delays and cancellations, creating chaos for travelers.

The core of the problem lies with the 13,000 air traffic controllers who are currently working without pay. These essential employees must maintain complete focus to ensure the safety of our skies, a task made incredibly difficult when facing personal financial hardship. The Transportation Secretary stated that the system simply cannot be managed safely without enough staff, as they are being pushed to their limits.

Travelers are already feeling the effects. With many TSA workers also forgoing pay, they are forced to make tough decisions between going to work or providing for their families. This has led to staffing shortages, causing massive lines at airports across the country. People are being advised to arrive three to four hours before their flights just to get through security.

As the shutdown continues, the strain on federal workers and our nation’s infrastructure grows more severe. This potential disruption to air travel is another critical reminder of the real-world consequences of the political stalemate, affecting the livelihood and safety of everyone.