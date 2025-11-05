Reddzz Rundown: Cardi’s Baby, NBA YoungBoy’s Record, Spotify’s Lawsuit

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her man, Stefon Diggs! The happy couple has confirmed they are expecting a baby boy. The news has the timeline buzzing, especially after Cardi was spotted at one of his games over the weekend. This will be the second son for Cardi and the first for the NFL star. It’s great to see Cardi looking so happy and moving forward, and we’re excited for their growing family.

In other big news, NBA YoungBoy is making history. His “Make America Slime Again” tour has reportedly generated more than $70 million in revenue, selling over 500,000 tickets across 42 shows. This achievement makes it one of the highest-grossing tours in rap history. The numbers don’t lie; his dedicated fanbase showed up in a major way, proving his powerful appeal and solidifying his spot as a top earner in the game.

Meanwhile, Spotify is addressing the recent class-action lawsuit that accused the platform of using fake streams to boost Drake’s music. The streaming service issued a statement saying it “in no way benefits from the industry wide challenge of artificial streaming.” Spotify claims it heavily invests in systems to fight fraudulent activity and protects artists with measures like removing fake streams and withholding royalties. While they avoided commenting on the pending litigation directly, they are standing by their commitment to artists. We will see how this unfolds in court.