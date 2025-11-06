Listen Live
A$AP Rocky’s Lawsuit, Lil Baby’s Wham Wednesdays

Reddzz Rundown: A$AP Rocky’s Lawsuit, Lil Baby’s Wham Wednesdays

A$AP Rocky faces a $1.1M lawsuit over a flood, while Lil Baby announces weekly music drops with ‘Wham Wednesdays.’

Published on November 6, 2025

A$AP Rocky is dealing with some serious legal trouble. The Harlem rapper is being hit with a $1.1 million lawsuit after a contractor allegedly caused a “catastrophic flood” in his New York City condo. The incident, which happened last December, reportedly left his downstairs neighbor’s unit uninhabitable. According to court documents, the flood caused severe damage to the $6.5 million apartment below, destroying fixtures, furniture, and personal property. The neighbor is now seeking $900,000 in damages from Rocky and the contractor, plus an additional $200,000 from the condo board. That’s a lot of money for a plumbing issue.

On a more positive note, Lil Baby is about to flood the streets with new music. He just announced his “Wham Wednesdays” series, promising to drop new songs and music videos every Wednesday until the end of 2025. This is a huge treat for fans who have been waiting for new material from the Atlanta superstar. Rumor has it that the series will include some highly anticipated unreleased tracks, possibly even a collaboration with Playboi Carti. In total, it looks like we can expect about nine new records from Lil Baby to close out the year. It’s a great way to build momentum, and we’re definitely looking forward to what he has in store.

