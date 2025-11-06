Diva’s Daily Dirt: SZA Speaks, Diggs’ Paternity Drama, MJ Biopic

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

SZA is finally opening up about her strange online back-and-forth with Nicki Minaj. In a new interview with GQ, the singer shared that she found the whole situation confusing. “I don’t know Nicki Minaj. I have no connection to her,” SZA explained, adding that there was “no backstory” to the situation. She described the experience as “a little strange” and questioned why it happened at all. When it came to the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, SZA kept it neutral, stating she has love for both artists and considers the issue something between “two grown ass men.”

In other news, there’s some baby mama drama for Stefon Diggs. While he and Cardi B are expecting a baby boy, it has now been confirmed that the NFL star is also the father of Instagram model Eileen Lopera’s newborn daughter. A paternity test confirmed the news, and it looks like a legal battle over custody and child-related expenses will be unfolding in court.

And get ready for another look into the life of the King of Pop. The first footage from the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled Michael, has been released. Set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026, this film promises to be different from past portrayals. Starring Michael’s nephew, Jafar Jackson, in the lead role, the movie will also feature Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson. The film aims to show the story beyond the music, tracing his incredible journey to becoming one of the greatest entertainers the world has ever seen.