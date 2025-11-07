‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Delayed Again To Allow For “More Polish”

Rockstar Games / Grand Theft Auto VI

You’re going to have to wait even longer to play Grand Theft Auto VI.

Some unfortunate news to report, gamers: Grand Theft Auto VI has once again had its release date pushed back. Take-Two Interactive announced the highly anticipated game will now drop on November 19, 2026, six months after its original May 2026 release date.

The news of the delay came during the company’s July-September quarterly earnings results.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick didn’t provide a reason for the delay in a letter to shareholders but did note, “we remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience.”

Take-Two also says that recent firings in the UK, which led to the video game company being accused of “union busting,” had nothing to do with the delay.

A statement from Rockstar disputes those claims, noting that the fired staffers “were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies” and the cuts were “in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities.”

“These two matters are entirely separate, and the reasons that we’ve given for each,” a spokesperson for Take-Two said Thursday. “And I think to conflate the two would not only be misleading, it would be highly erroneous. So these are two entirely separate issues.”

In a separate statement on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar Games revealed the new release date and shared more insight into the delay.

“Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve. We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City. Sincerely, Rockstar Games”

Honestly, take your time, Rockstar Games, because Grand Theft Auto VI has to be nothing short of a masterpiece.

