Diva’s Daily Dirt: Grammy Noms, Diddy’s Jail Rumors, New Music

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The rumor mill is buzzing with reports that Diddy might be in trouble behind bars. Sources claim the music mogul was caught drinking a homemade alcoholic mix of Fanta, sugar, and apples. Prison officials reportedly discovered the concoction and considered moving Diddy to another unit, but that decision was reversed. This comes just a month after Diddy told a judge he was sober for the first time in 25 years. While the prison has not confirmed the reports, recent photos show Diddy looking upbeat on the prison yard.

In much bigger news, the 2026 Grammy nominations are officially in! Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nods, including Album of the Year for GNX. The Best Rap Album category is stacked, featuring Kendrick, Tyler, the Creator (Chromecopia), Clipse (Let God Sort ‘Em Out), JID (God Does Like Ugly), and Glorilla (Glorious), who is the only female rapper nominated in the category. In R&B, Leon Thomas is the sole nominee for Best New Artist and is also up for Best R&B Album for Electric Dusk. The main ceremony will air live on February 1, 2026.

And for your #NewMusicFridays playlist, there are plenty of new tracks to press play on this weekend. Kehlani drops her new single, “Out The Window,” showing she’s not slowing down. G Herbo makes his return with the highly anticipated album Lil Herb, and J-Hope is back with a new pop-infused single, “Girls Gone Wild.” There’s a lot of new music out, so make sure you tap in.