Listen Live
Pop Culture

Reddzz Rundown: Grammy Noms, Summer’s Promo, Rod Wave Arrest

Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy noms, Summer Walker’s creative promo excites fans, and Rod Wave faces weapon and drug charges.

Published on November 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

The nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards are officially in, and it’s no surprise that Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with an impressive nine nominations. His album GNX is up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, putting him in a strong position for the big night. The Best Rap Album category is packed with heavy hitters, including Clipse, Glorilla, and Tyler, the Creator. In the R&B categories, artists like Coco Jones, Teyana Taylor, and Leon Thomas are all vying for the coveted awards. Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 1st, when the winners will be announced live.

Meanwhile, Summer Walker is taking album promotion to a whole new level for her upcoming project, Finally Over It. The singer was spotted driving a dump truck around Atlanta, offering to pick up leftover items from people’s exes. This creative and hilarious promo run, which started at Morehouse College, is the perfect way to build hype for an album centered on moving on. It’s brilliant marketing, and it has fans even more excited to sing their hearts out when the album drops this Friday.

In some more serious news, Rod Wave has found himself in legal trouble again. The rapper was arrested on Friday in Fulton County, Georgia, on weapon and drug charges. The charges reportedly include possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of controlled substances. This arrest comes as he is already dealing with a multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to reports, he has since had his first court appearance and was granted an $8,000 bond.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Max B

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA

Rod Wave Arrested On Drug & Weapon Charges Just After Grammy Nod Annoucement

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 22, 2025

Jeremy Renner Accused Of Sending Unsolicited Nude Photos & Threats To Call ICE On Chinese Filmmaker

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

Tesla Shareholders Make Elon Musk The World's First Trillionaire

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close