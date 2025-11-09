Reddzz Rundown: Grammy Noms, Summer’s Promo, Rod Wave Arrest

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

The nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards are officially in, and it’s no surprise that Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with an impressive nine nominations. His album GNX is up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, putting him in a strong position for the big night. The Best Rap Album category is packed with heavy hitters, including Clipse, Glorilla, and Tyler, the Creator. In the R&B categories, artists like Coco Jones, Teyana Taylor, and Leon Thomas are all vying for the coveted awards. Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 1st, when the winners will be announced live.

Meanwhile, Summer Walker is taking album promotion to a whole new level for her upcoming project, Finally Over It. The singer was spotted driving a dump truck around Atlanta, offering to pick up leftover items from people’s exes. This creative and hilarious promo run, which started at Morehouse College, is the perfect way to build hype for an album centered on moving on. It’s brilliant marketing, and it has fans even more excited to sing their hearts out when the album drops this Friday.

In some more serious news, Rod Wave has found himself in legal trouble again. The rapper was arrested on Friday in Fulton County, Georgia, on weapon and drug charges. The charges reportedly include possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of controlled substances. This arrest comes as he is already dealing with a multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to reports, he has since had his first court appearance and was granted an $8,000 bond.