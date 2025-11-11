Reddzz Rundown: Outkast & Salt-N-Pepa Honored, Summer’s Features

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

Hip-hop history was made over the weekend as two legendary groups, Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa, were officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The long-overdue honor celebrated the massive impact both groups have had on music and culture. During the ceremony, André 3000 reflected on his journey with Big Boi and paid respect to the artists who inspired them. He also gave flowers to Salt-N-Pepa for breaking down barriers for women in hip-hop. The celebration also marked a historic moment for DJ Spinderella, who became the first female DJ to be inducted. It’s a huge win for the culture and a powerful reminder of the lasting influence of these icons.

On the new music front, Summer Walker is getting everyone ready for her third studio album, Finally Over It, which drops this Friday, November 14th. She just revealed the star-studded feature list, and it looks like we’re in for a treat. The album is split into two sides, R&B and Rap, creating a unique listening experience. The R&B side includes heavyweights like Chris Brown, Brent Faiyaz, The-Dream, and Mariah the Scientist. The rap side is just as stacked, with features from GloRilla, Latto, Sexyy Red, 21 Savage, and Lil Yachty. With a lineup this strong, Summer is ready to give the girlies all the feels, and we are ready to listen.