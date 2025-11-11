Listen Live
Outkast Honored, Rod Wave Arrested, Diddy Denies Rumors

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Outkast Honored, Rod Wave Arrested, Diddy Denies Rumors

Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa join the Rock Hall of Fame, Rod Wave faces legal trouble, and Diddy denies prison rumors.

Published on November 11, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

Hip-hop history was made this weekend as the legendary groups Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa were officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The celebration was a major moment, recognizing their groundbreaking contributions to music. The ceremony featured a tribute performance from stars like Tyler, the Creator, JID, Killer Mike, and Janelle Monáe. DJ Spinderella also made history as the first female DJ to be inducted.

The weekend brought a mix of highs and lows for other artists. Rod Wave experienced the best and worst of times on the same day. While he received his first-ever Grammy nomination, he was also arrested in Georgia on drug and weapon charges. Fulton County jail records show he was booked on four charges, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was released the next day after posting an $8,000 bond. This legal trouble adds to his ongoing issues with concert promoters.

Meanwhile, Diddy is fighting battles on multiple fronts from behind bars. He is strongly denying last week’s rumors that he was caught with homemade alcohol in prison. While his team calls the story untrue, new allegations are surfacing. Dawn Richard has now come forward, claiming that Diddy has been attempting to tamper with witnesses and has been taunting her from jail. We’ll be watching to see how this new claim unfolds.

