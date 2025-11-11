Listen Live
Technology

Disney+ Ends Support for Older Apple Devices

Disney+ will stop working on some older Apple devices starting December 1 due to updated operating system requirements.

Published on November 11, 2025

In this photo illustration, a Disney+ logo seen displayed on...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Heads up, parents and streaming fans. If you rely on Disney+ to keep the little ones entertained, there’s a change coming that you need to know about. Starting December 1st, the streaming service will no longer work on some older Apple devices.

This change is happening because of a new app update that requires a more recent operating system to run properly. Disney has already started notifying subscribers about this, but it’s a good reminder to check your devices before the cutoff date to avoid any surprise meltdowns over a missed episode of a favorite show.

The good news is that not all devices are affected. Disney+ will continue to work on any Apple TV HD or 4K model. It will also be supported on any iPhone or iPad that is running iOS 16.5 or a later version. If your device is older and can’t be updated, you’ll need to find another way to access the service.

With the holidays approaching, the last thing anyone needs is a tech headache. Make sure you check your Apple devices now to see if they meet the new requirements. This gives you a little time to figure out a solution if needed, ensuring that your family’s screen time and your peace of mind go uninterrupted.

