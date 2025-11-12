Listen Live
Close
News

Senate Deal to End Shutdown, House Vote Wednesday

Senate passes deal to end historic shutdown, Trump supports it, and House vote on the measure is set for Wednesday.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

After 42 long days, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for the historic government shutdown. The Senate has passed a deal to temporarily end the shutdown, and it now heads to the House for a critical vote expected on Wednesday.

The deal, which has received support from the president, would reopen the government and keep it funded until January 30th. This provides a short-term solution to get federal workers back on the job and essential services running again. However, the outcome is far from certain, as House Democrats are reportedly expected to vote against the measure. The House was last in session on September 19th, when they initially passed a bill to fund the government, but this new deal has different components that are causing hesitation.

This historic shutdown has stretched on for weeks, creating significant hardship for federal employees and their families across the DMV. Many are struggling with rising healthcare costs and financial uncertainty. As we await the results of the House vote, it’s a good time to take care of necessary appointments. If you have health insurance, consider scheduling those checkups, dental visits, and eye exams now while you can.

The situation remains fluid, and the community is feeling the strain of the political gridlock. We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops. In the meantime, you can find a list of resources for those affected by the shutdown on our station website.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Salt-N-Pepa Takes Shot At "The Industry" Over Streaming Rights

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close