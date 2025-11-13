DMV Local Recap: THC Products at Risk in Shutdown Bill

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

As Congress moves to pass a spending bill that would end the record-long government shutdown, a controversial last-minute provision has been added that could impact many in our community. This new measure aims to recriminalize certain THC-infused products, potentially reversing the legalization established by the 2018 Farm Bill.

So, which products are on the chopping block? The provision specifically targets intoxicating hemp-derived products, such as Delta-8, that are often sold online, in gas stations, and at corner stores. These are the products that contain up to 0.3% THC. The bill aims to prevent their unregulated sale while preserving access to non-intoxicating CBD products. This means the items you get from a licensed dispensary are not the focus here.

This potential ban has stirred up significant controversy. Critics argue that the provision overrides the regulatory frameworks already in place in several states. It also stands to negatively affect the livelihoods of hemp farmers who have built their businesses around these products. Hemp industry advocates are pushing back, stating that this change cancels the collective decisions of consumers and destroys a growing agricultural sector.

While politicians are focused on ending the shutdown and debating healthcare tax credits, this hidden provision could have a major impact on small businesses and consumers alike. The vote will determine whether these popular THC products remain on the shelves or disappear, leaving many to wonder about the future of the hemp industry. We will continue to follow this developing story.