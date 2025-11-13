Reddzz Rundown: Tory Lanez Appeal Denied, Lil Durk Allegations

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

It looks like Tory Lanez will be staying right where he is. The rapper’s attempt to have his conviction overturned in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case has been shut down. Lanez and his legal team argued that there were errors made by the Los Angeles Superior Court during his trial, but the California Court of Appeal wasn’t convinced. The court has officially affirmed the felony conviction and his 10-year prison sentence, meaning it’s another major loss for the Canadian artist. The decision makes it clear that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Meanwhile, things are not looking good for Lil Durk. Federal prosecutors are now labeling the rapper and his OTF crew as a “serious threat” amid his ongoing high-profile trial. According to new reports, Durkio and his affiliates are being accused of intimidating the judge, federal prosecutors, and key witnesses involved in the case. An eight-page document filed in Los Angeles federal court states that it has become necessary to keep the jury anonymous to protect them and prevent interference with the judicial process. This comes after Durk was allegedly caught trying to destroy his Apple Watch. It seems to be one setback after another for the Chicago rapper, and these latest allegations are incredibly serious.