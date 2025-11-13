Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

Tory Lanez Appeal Denied, Lil Durk Allegations

Reddzz Rundown: Tory Lanez Appeal Denied, Lil Durk Allegations

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It looks like Tory Lanez will be staying right where he is. The rapper’s attempt to have his conviction overturned in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case has been shut down. Lanez and his legal team argued that there were errors made by the Los Angeles Superior Court during his trial, but the California Court of Appeal wasn’t convinced. The court has officially affirmed the felony conviction and his 10-year prison sentence, meaning it’s another major loss for the Canadian artist. The decision makes it clear that he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Meanwhile, things are not looking good for Lil Durk. Federal prosecutors are now labeling the rapper and his OTF crew as a “serious threat” amid his ongoing high-profile trial. According to new reports, Durkio and his affiliates are being accused of intimidating the judge, federal prosecutors, and key witnesses involved in the case. An eight-page document filed in Los Angeles federal court states that it has become necessary to keep the jury anonymous to protect them and prevent interference with the judicial process. This comes after Durk was allegedly caught trying to destroy his Apple Watch. It seems to be one setback after another for the Chicago rapper, and these latest allegations are incredibly serious.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Hip-Hop Wired
Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Hip-Hop Wired
New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close