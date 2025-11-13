Diva’s Daily Dirt: Tory’s Appeal Denied, Nicki’s Legal Woes, Chadwick Honored

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

It looks like Tory Lanez will have to get comfortable behind bars. His appeal in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case was officially denied, with the appeals court affirming his original conviction and sentence. Lanez had argued that he was wrongfully convicted due to trial errors, but the judge wasn’t buying it. This means his 10-year prison sentence remains in place, bringing a close to a legal battle that has been in the headlines since 2022.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is facing a major legal scramble. The rap superstar is in the middle of a $10 million defamation lawsuit filed by a fan, Tamir Peak, who claims she made false and damaging statements about him. Now, her lawyer has suddenly quit. The attorney stated his departure had nothing to do with the case’s merits, which he called “frivolous.” However, Nicki and her business firm are now rushing to find new legal representation before a court deadline. They have requested a 45-day extension to get their team in order.

On a much more positive note, the late and great Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The beloved actor, known for his iconic roles, will receive the posthumous honor in a ceremony on November 20th. It is a powerful and well-deserved tribute to his incredible talent and lasting impact on cinema and the culture. Wakanda Forever.