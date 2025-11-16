Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi’s Baby, New Music, Durk’s Legal Drama

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The Bardi Gang is celebrating as Cardi B has officially returned to the spotlight, confirming the birth of her baby boy with Stefon Diggs. She made a stunning appearance in all black, just weeks after being seen with a baby bump at a football game. On Instagram, Cardi shared a powerful message about her new chapter, writing about rebuilding from the ground up and how starting over is “worth every moment.” This new energy has fans buzzing about her upcoming “Little Miss Drama” tour.

In the midst of all that, your weekend soundtrack has officially arrived. Wale dropped his eighth studio album, “Everything Is A Lot,” capping off a week of celebrations in D.C. The project features collaborations with artists like Leon Thomas, Ty Dolla $ign, and Andra Day. Not to be outdone, Summer Walker released her highly anticipated album, “Finally Over.” The 18-track double album is the final installment of her “Over” trilogy and includes features from Glorilla, 21 Savage, and Chris Brown.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk’s legal situation is getting more intense. His legal team is now demanding the removal of the judge in his federal murder-for-hire case. They accuse prosecutors of hiding critical information, including two sets of violent threats aimed at the court. According to the filing, graphic voicemails were left for the magistrate threatening the judge’s life and demanding Durk’s release. This adds another serious layer to an already complex case.