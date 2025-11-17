Listen Live
Durant Family Foundation Announces Turkey Giveaway

Ms. Wanda Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Announce Annual Turkey Meal Giveaway

Wanda "Mama" Durant announces the annual Durant Family Foundation Turkey Meal Giveaway to support DMV families this Thanksgiving season.

Published on November 17, 2025

Seat Pleasant honors NBA star Kevin Durant with a parade
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Ms. Wanda Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Announce Annual Turkey Giveaway

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Durant Family Foundation, led by Ms. Wanda Durant, is stepping up to support the DMV community. In a recent interview on 93.9 WKYS with Lady Reddzz, Ms. Wanda Durant shared details about the Annual Turkey Meal Giveaway, an event aimed at easing the holiday burden for families facing tough times.

The giveaway happens on Saturday, November 22nd, at Bishop McNamara High School from 9 a.m. to noon, or until all supplies are gone. This drive-thru event is open to anyone in the DMV area and is first-come, first-served. Understanding the community’s needs, Ms. Durant stressed the event’s inclusivity. “Anybody in the DMV can pull up,” she said. Provisions are also made for walk-ups, who will get trolleys to help carry their items home.

This initiative brings people together. “We’ve partnered with some of our council members, our delegation, our partners in the community because we all understand that this is a really challenging time for Marylanders,” Ms. Durant explained. The foundation’s goal is to give out over a thousand boxes, including a turkey, dry goods, and fresh produce.

Lines often form as early as 6 a.m., showing the event’s importance and the community’s needs. Ms. Durant’s message is about unity and support: “We just wanted the community to know that we’re going to band together.”

Anyone unable to attend but wishing to contribute can donate through the foundation’s website at TheDurantFamilyCharitableFoundation.org. Each gift helps the foundation continue its work, reinforcing the spirit of giving that Ms. Wanda Durant leads.

