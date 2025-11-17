LEGO Expansion to Bring Thousands of Jobs to Virginia

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

LEGO is making a massive push into Central Virginia, committing nearly $2 billion to new facilities that will reshape the region’s manufacturing and logistics landscape. The company has begun construction on a sprawling $360 million, two-million-square-foot distribution center in Prince George County, located about 20 miles from its upcoming $1.5 billion factory in Chesterfield County. Both projects are expected to open in 2027 and together promise to create thousands of jobs over the next decade.

The expansion comes as LEGO strengthens its footprint nationwide. The company recently opened a new retail store at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County and has been operating a temporary packing facility for two years to keep up with U.S. demand. More than 500 employees are already onboard as LEGO prepares for its next phase of growth.

The Chesterfield manufacturing campus will feature 13 buildings spanning more than 1.7 million square feet, including molding, processing, packing operations, office space and a high-bay automated warehouse. Last month, the final steel beam was placed on the factory’s frame—an important “topping out” milestone.

“This steel topping out marks a significant moment in our journey to build and open our new U.S. factory, bringing creativity and LEGO play closer to fans across the region,” said Jesus Ibañez, general manager of LEGO Manufacturing Virginia.

