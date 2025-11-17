Listen Live
Close
Local

LEGO Expansion to Bring Thousands of Jobs to Virginia

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LEGO Store In San Diego
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

LEGO is making a massive push into Central Virginia, committing nearly $2 billion to new facilities that will reshape the region’s manufacturing and logistics landscape. The company has begun construction on a sprawling $360 million, two-million-square-foot distribution center in Prince George County, located about 20 miles from its upcoming $1.5 billion factory in Chesterfield County. Both projects are expected to open in 2027 and together promise to create thousands of jobs over the next decade.

The expansion comes as LEGO strengthens its footprint nationwide. The company recently opened a new retail store at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County and has been operating a temporary packing facility for two years to keep up with U.S. demand. More than 500 employees are already onboard as LEGO prepares for its next phase of growth.

The Chesterfield manufacturing campus will feature 13 buildings spanning more than 1.7 million square feet, including molding, processing, packing operations, office space and a high-bay automated warehouse. Last month, the final steel beam was placed on the factory’s frame—an important “topping out” milestone.

“This steel topping out marks a significant moment in our journey to build and open our new U.S. factory, bringing creativity and LEGO play closer to fans across the region,” said Jesus Ibañez, general manager of LEGO Manufacturing Virginia.

SEE ALSO

LEGO Expansion to Bring Thousands of Jobs to Virginia was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump "Blowing Bubba" Reference In Epstein Emails Explained

Hip-Hop Wired
US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP

Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close