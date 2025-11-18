Tory Lanez Fined $20K For Storming Out Of Megan Thee Stallion Deposition

Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

Tory Lanez is currently sitting behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, but he’s still getting hit monetarily.

Lanez and his attorney, Crystal Morgan, have been fined $20,000 after they were found in contempt for an “obstruction of Plaintiff’s multiple attempts to depose him” in the case that Megan has against blogger Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper.

Megan accused Gramz and Lanez of conspiring to plot a smear campaign against her during the 2022 shooting trial, in which Gramz acted as his “paid surrogate” to spread “vicious and hateful rumors” about her being an alcoholic and distributing deepfake porn.

In Megan’s defamation trial against Gramz, which began this week, Lanez refused to answer questions and asked what the consequences would be, prompting U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid to threaten to fine him.

“Whatever the fines are, I’ll pay them. I’m a millionaire. I don’t care,” he responded, according to Rolling Stone.

Judge Reid wrote that Peterson “stormed out of the room” after calling Megan’s lawyer a liar and telling them to “calm down,” which effectively ended the meeting. The Nov. 15 meeting marks the third failed attempt at deposing Lanez.

In her ruling, Judge Reid recommended that the jury be “instructed that Mr. Peterson was properly asked the three questions listed above, but refused to answer and ultimately terminated the deposition without answering any questions.”

Tory also lost his effort to overturn his conviction in California last week, and he’s currently serving his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan after leaving a house party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020. He was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possessing a concealed and unregistered weapon in a vehicle, and negligently shooting a gun.

