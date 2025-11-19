Drake Mediation, Tory’s Fine, B2K Reunion, Cardi’s Triumph

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, with Lady Reddzz filling in for Dominique Da Diva.

The ongoing legal saga between Drake and Universal Music Group continues. A federal appeals court has ordered both parties into a three-hour phone mediation scheduled for December 19th. This comes after Drake appealed the dismissal of his initial lawsuit, in which he argued that UMG acted with malice by promoting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” This mediation is a chance for both sides to find a resolution and hopefully put this chapter to rest.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez is facing new consequences from the courtroom. During the ongoing defamation trial between Megan Thee Stallion and blogger Milagro Gramz, Lanez was held in contempt of court. After allegedly being disruptive and unresponsive during three separate deposition attempts, a judge has fined him $20,000. His attorney was also fined $5,000.

On a much brighter note, get your jersey dresses ready! B2K and Bow Wow are officially reuniting for the “Boyz for Life Tour” to celebrate 25 years in the game. The 28-city tour kicks off in February and features a massive lineup of millennium-era stars, including Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Amerie, Pretty Ricky, and Crime Mob. The tour hits D.C. on March 8th and Baltimore on March 29th, with tickets going on sale this Friday.

Finally, a huge congratulations is in order for Cardi B! Her sophomore album, “Me vs. The Drama,” is now certified three times platinum, making it the highest-certified album released this year with over 3 million units sold. That’s how you boss up and make history.