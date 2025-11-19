DMV Local Recap: Senate Approves Epstein Files Bill

Source: DANIEL HEUER / Getty

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

In a significant move, the U.S. Senate and House have both voted to approve a bill that would release unclassified government files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The House approved the measure with an overwhelming 427-to-1 vote, and the bill is now headed to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

This legislation carries major implications. Once signed, the bill will require the attorney general to make public all unclassified records connected to the Epstein investigation within 30 days. This includes a vast array of documents currently held by the Justice Department, the FBI, and U.S. Attorney’s offices. The files could contain everything from bank records and private communications to witness interviews and materials retrieved from Epstein’s electronic devices.

The release of these documents is expected to shed more light on Epstein’s network and could potentially expose the involvement of high-profile individuals. The prospect has many anticipating that the reputations of some very important people could be at risk.

However, there are still some details to be worked out. House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that he expects the Senate to amend the legislation to include protections for survivors’ privacy. This is to prevent the unintended disclosure of sensitive personal information during the release process. The next step is for the bill to arrive at the White House for President Trump’s signature, which will officially start the 30-day countdown.