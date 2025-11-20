Megan Thee Stallion Sought Therapy At $240,000 Treatment Center After Milagro Gramz Shared Deepfake Porn Video of The Hip-Hop Star

Johnny Nunez / Megan Thee Stallion

Recent testimony from Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation trial revealed the rapper needed therapy after blogger Milagro Gramz shared a deepfake porn video featuring the rapper.

During day 3 of Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz, born Milagro Cooper, Thee Stallion’s friend and manager, Travis Farris, took the stand and testified in support of the rapper.

During his testimony, Farris revealed that Thee Stallion went to a treatment center that cost $240,000 monthly after the blogger shared a deepfake porn video of Thee Stallion.

Everyone’s favorite legal reporter, Meghann Cuniff, was at the courthouse in Miami, Florida, and has been sharing updates on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are finally on the lunch break after testimony from Megan’s friend and manager, Travis Farris, who talked about how social media vitriol hurts Megan. He testified he got her into a treatment center that cost $240,000 a month,” Cuniff tweeted.

According to celebrity gossip site TMZ, Thee Stallion checked into the treatment center to deal with the emotional distress caused by Gramz sharing the video.

Megan Thee Stallion Lost Out on Brand Opportunities

In another post, Cuniff shared testimony from Roc Nation Senior VP, Branding & Strategic Partnerships, Daniel Kinney, who revealed that Megan Thee Stallion lost out on multiple brand opportunities, including Call of Duty, due to the emotional distress she was dealing with.

“Daniel Kinney of Roc Nation testified about brand opportunities for Megan that fell apart: Activision/Call of Duty, Google Pixel, Just Eats Takeaway and U.S. Women’s Soccer Federation. Megan ditched Call of Duty when she learned she would be a shootable character in the game,” Kinney said.

In the suit, Megan Thee Stallion is accusing Gramz of causing her emotional distress by cyberstalking after sharing the deepfake porn video and questioning if Tory Lanez shot the rapper.

Speaking of Lanez, he isn’t getting out of jail anytime soon after his appeal was denied. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for obstructing the deposition in the Milagro Gramz deposition case.

