Seditious? Dangerous? Trump Goes Full Nuclear On Democrats Again

The president of the United States has trouble understanding things. Much like a small child who believes the directions to the board game are whatever they claim them to be, the president needs another adult to explain to him the difference between just and unjust laws.

See, the president sleeps on a bed of unjust laws, and because he’s padded his Cabinet with sycophants who are more than willing to do his bidding, he wouldn’t know an unjust law if it hit him in the face and was lying on the ground beneath him, covered in the president’s orange face dust.

Which means that President Donald Trump has called for six Democrats to be arrested and forced to face trial for creating a video that encouraged U.S. service members and members of the intelligence community to ignore orders that might have them breaking the law.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Trump charged in a post on Truth Social, which is his own personal Twitter (X) since he got kicked off of real Twitter. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

Because the president doesn’t have anyone to take his phone from him, he continued to crash out (as the kids say) and reposted 16 Truth Social posts, including one that advocated for hanging the Democrats, like “GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD,” Politico reports.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” he wrote later.

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” he said in a separate post.

“Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), as well as Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.) and Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.) were featured in the Tuesday video,” Politico reports. And all of them are either military veterans or worked in national security-focused roles before joining Congress.

“We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now,” they said. “Americans trust their military. But that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear: you can refuse illegal orders.”

All of this comes from Trump’s push to stop people from having independent thought. He federalized National Guard troops in American cities, including Washington, Chicago, and Portland, and is using ICE to deport hardworking immigrants. Democrats have argued that deploying federal troops in cities that don’t agree with the president to aid pooh-sheisty masks-wearing kidnappers is an abuse of federal power.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who has made her entire career about her flaring and demonstrative nostrils and disobedience of decorum and civility, defended Trump’s comments.

House Democrats did what they do best and wrote a strongly worded letter condemning Trump’s “disgusting and dangerous death threats” and asked that he delete his posts.

“The statement — co-signed by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar — said House leadership had been in contact with the House sergeant at arms and the United States Capitol Police to “ensure the safety” of the members mentioned in Trump’s posts,” Politico reports.

“Donald Trump incited a violent attack on the Capitol on January 6th as part of a treacherous attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election,” they wrote. “The President’s violent and unhinged rhetoric against American patriots is consistent with his well-documented history of attacking prisoners of war, Gold Star families and war heroes. There is no bottom when it comes to Donald Trump.”

