Reddzz Rundown: Summer Walker’s Drama & Kandi’s Divorce

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

Some drama that definitely wasn’t on the 2025 bingo card is heating up online. Summer Walker is at the center of a messy situation after an old voice note of her reminiscing with Rich the Kid surfaced on his Instagram story. In the audio, she’s heard missing him and telling him to save her number as “Pizza Hut.” Rich the Kid’s fiancée, Tori Brixx, responded by sending five boxes of Pizza Hut to Summer. Summer fired back online, owning the “Ms. Pizza Hut” name and calling out Tori for singling her out for clout, implying there are other women. It seems things are far from over.

In other relationship news, hearts are breaking as Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have announced they are getting a divorce after 11 years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star released a statement confirming the split. She shared that after “deep thoughts and a lot of prayer,” she made the difficult decision to move forward with the divorce. Kandi emphasized that her focus now is on protecting her peace, being the best mother she can be, and ensuring healthy co-parenting with Todd. While fans are shocked, many are wishing them both well as they move on to their next chapters