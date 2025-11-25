Offset allegedly trying to locate NFL player Stefon Diggs, sparking revenge rumors

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Reddzz Rundown Recap: Offset’s Drama & Kandi Burruss Speaks Out

The timeline is always buzzing, and this week is no different. From messy relationship drama to surprising celebrity splits, there’s a lot to break down. We’re diving into the latest headlines, including Offset’s alleged quest for revenge and Kandi Burruss opening up about her recent divorce filing.

Is Offset Trying to Get His Lick Back?

It seems like Offset can’t stay away from the drama. The latest buzz involves Instagram model Jordyn Gore, who was previously rumored to be one of his side interests. Gore recently shared alleged text messages between her and the rapper, and the contents have the internet talking.

In the messages, Offset is allegedly asking for the location of NFL star Stefon Diggs. One message reportedly reads, “Give drop or don’t come back around.” This has led to widespread speculation that Offset is trying to get some kind of revenge on Diggs. While the reasons are not confirmed, the situation is giving many people “obsessed” vibes. After a brief hiatus from Instagram, this new development has fans wondering what’s really going on and suggesting that it might be time for him to move on.

Kandi Burruss Speaks on Divorce for the First Time

In news that many did not have on their 2025 bingo card, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kandi Burruss has officially filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Todd Tucker. Since the news broke, Kandi has spoken out for the first time about the difficult decision.

She shared that her emotions have been “up and down,” acknowledging that going through a divorce is never easy. “Sometimes, you know, you’re cool… and you’re hanging out with friends, and sometimes you have your moments of sadness,” she explained.

Kandi confirmed that she filed on Friday but revealed this was something that had been “brewing for a while.” She wants people to know that what they see online doesn’t tell the whole story, admitting, “I’ve been going through it, child.”

As fans process the split, many can’t help but wonder what Mama Joyce is thinking about the end of the marriage. Meanwhile, people are also curious about Todd Tucker’s next move, especially after he joked about his “next scheme.” It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to see how this chapter closes for the former power couple.