EXCLUSIVE: Tamar Braxton On New Album, Internet Rumors, & TV Drama

Source: Reach Media / other

Tamar Braxton recently sat down for an exclusive interview with The Morning Hustle, and no topic was off-limits. The singer and reality TV star got candid about her new music, family drama, and personal life, leaving fans with plenty to talk about.

In collaboration with longtime friend & producer Tricky Stewart, Braxton recently released her new project, “Heartbreak Retrograde,” which is accompanied by a movie. She shared that the project is based on a true story and hopes it will help others navigate their own heartbreaks. On the topic of the film, she quickly shut down internet rumors of a real romance with Mendeecees, who stars in her visuals. She clarified that they barely knew each other, and their relationship was strictly professional.

Of course, the conversation turned to her famous family. Tamar touched on the complexities of their relationships and the reality show “The Braxtons,” as well as the aired physical altercation with her sisters and receiving a cease and desist letter. She also recounted a frightening home robbery in 2021 that left her feeling unsafe and led her to move in with her mother.

Diving deeper, Braxton addressed her feelings regarding what was aired for fans and opened up about her mother’s recent health operation. She also set the record straight on her friendship with Birdman, revealing she introduced him to Toni and was once supposed to be the first lady of Cash Money Records. Looking ahead, Tamar is excited about her forthcoming book, the “Tamartian” tour, and other television projects, ensuring her fans have much more to look forward to.

