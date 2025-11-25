Mike Epps Takes the Spotlight: “We Them One’s” Comedy Tour Returns in 2026

Source: BMN Entertainment / Radio One Digital

The We Them One’s Comedy Tour is coming back bigger, bolder, and funnier than ever — and NAACP Award-winning comedy legend Mike Epps is taking over as headliner! Hosted by the one-and-only Tony T. Roberts, this 36-city arena tour will feature an all-star lineup including Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, Jayski, Just Nesh, Karlous Miller, Mojo Brookzz, Navv Green, T.K. Kirkland, and more surprise guests.

And this weekend only, fans can score 30% OFF with our Black-AF Friday deal — because we know times are rough, so we’re giving out breaks, not just jokes! Don’t miss this nationwide movement where comedy, culture, and community collide. Grab your discounted tickets now at BMNShows.com using promo code: TURKEY — while they last!