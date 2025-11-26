REDDZZRUNDOWN: 50 Cent’s New Docuseries Takes Aim at Diddy

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

You might want to get your popcorn ready. In a move that only he could make, 50 Cent is turning his social media trolling into profit by producing a new four-part docuseries for Netflix. Titled “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” the series is set to premiere on December 2nd, and it promises to be a must-watch event.

For months, 50 Cent has been vocal online about the numerous allegations surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs. Now, he’s channeling that energy into a full-fledged production. The docuseries will explore Diddy’s influential rise in the music industry, his significant cultural impact, and the serious legal troubles that have recently come to light. The project will place a special focus on the accusations that have surfaced, particularly since Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit in 2023.

“Sean Combs: The Reckoning” is expected to provide an in-depth look into the controversies. Viewers can anticipate a collection of exclusive interviews and previously unseen footage. The series will feature testimony and recollections from individuals who were once part of Diddy’s inner circle, including former business associates, childhood friends, artists, and employees. The big question on everyone’s mind is whether these interviews will deliver revealing truths or simply skirt around the issues. With 50 Cent at the helm as producer, many are expecting a no-holds-barred approach.

This series aims to unpack the complex legacy of a music mogul. It will examine his journey from Harlem to global superstardom while confronting the serious allegations that have cast a shadow over his career. Mark your calendars for December 2nd to stream “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” on Netflix and see what revelations come to the surface.